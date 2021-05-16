Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

RE opened at $271.43 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.35 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.98.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.