Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GRBK. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.