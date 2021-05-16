Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,967,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

