Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSBD. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.