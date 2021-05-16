Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,438 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

