Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 529.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,452 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

