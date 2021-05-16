Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,374 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Pzena Investment Management worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZN stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $807.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.42. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

