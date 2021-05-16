Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,587,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

