Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.47 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

