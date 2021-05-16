Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 11,104 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

ACIW opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.