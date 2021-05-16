Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 17,785 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 11.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Lincoln National by 23.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lincoln National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of LNC opened at $70.45 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.