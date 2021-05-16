Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 17,937 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $8,851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.13.

Coherent stock opened at $258.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.88. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

