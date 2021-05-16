Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

