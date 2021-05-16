Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,022 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,527,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $175.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.54 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

