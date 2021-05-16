Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $2.56 Million Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of MEDNAX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $31.53 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. Mizuho increased their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

