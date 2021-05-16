Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,985 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Knowles worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,562 shares of company stock worth $1,671,600 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KN opened at $19.78 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -494.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

