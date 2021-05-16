Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMN. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

