Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,636 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 40.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $242,266,000 after buying an additional 375,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 101,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,665,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

