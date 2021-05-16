Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $49.16 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $49.16 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.83 or 0.07696302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,159.23 or 0.02499226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.17 or 0.00634220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00201344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00835931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.59 or 0.00678232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.87 or 0.00560272 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 73,298,340 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

