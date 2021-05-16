Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.55.
PAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
