Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.55.

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

PAC opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

