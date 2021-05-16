Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $282.25 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

