Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 168.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

