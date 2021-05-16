Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.43 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

