Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 27,761 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

ABT stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

