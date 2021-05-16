Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

