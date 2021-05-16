Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.12 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.