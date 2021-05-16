Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 237.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

