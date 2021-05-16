GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Stake Lowered by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,250 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSAH stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

