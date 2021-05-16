GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,467 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 960,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 320,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

