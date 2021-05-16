Gulden Tops One Day Trading Volume of $75,167.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $75,167.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.88 or 0.00633830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 544,055,394 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

