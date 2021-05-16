Hacken Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.60 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $76.21 million and $2.60 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.00 or 0.00477779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00228822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.67 or 0.01149540 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,735,948 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

