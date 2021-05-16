Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.10% of Hancock Whitney worth $40,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.