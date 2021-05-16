Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 29,358 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,358 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 48,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Apple by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 11,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average is $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

