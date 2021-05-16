Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 324,254 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 817,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 713,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

