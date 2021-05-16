Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $388,384.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00088057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.77 or 0.01097938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00064025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00113477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00063647 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

