Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.