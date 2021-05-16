Head-To-Head Comparison: CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) vs. Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) and Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CytoDyn and Equillium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytoDyn N/A N/A -153.30% Equillium N/A -60.79% -47.03%

CytoDyn has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equillium has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CytoDyn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Equillium shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of CytoDyn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Equillium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytoDyn and Equillium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytoDyn N/A N/A -$124.40 million ($0.21) -13.33 Equillium N/A N/A -$25.60 million ($1.47) -3.69

CytoDyn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equillium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CytoDyn and Equillium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytoDyn 0 1 0 0 2.00 Equillium 0 0 5 0 3.00

CytoDyn presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Equillium has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.30%. Given Equillium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equillium is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Summary

Equillium beats CytoDyn on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc. operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients, as well as completed a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients. The company is also conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. In addition, the company targets leronlimab treatment as a therapy for patients who experience respiratory complications as a result of contracting COVID-19, as well as Leronlimab for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease in patient. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

