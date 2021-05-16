Head to Head Contrast: CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CVR Medical and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -190.30% Cerus -73.72% -63.47% -30.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$5.14 million N/A N/A Cerus $74.65 million 13.18 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -11.27

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CVR Medical and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cerus has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.83%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Summary

Cerus beats CVR Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

