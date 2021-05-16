Head-To-Head Review: Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) & Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -53.33% 18.04% Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $100,000.00 165.55 -$1.22 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 427.33 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

