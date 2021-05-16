Head-To-Head Survey: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

This table compares Silk Road Medical and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -53.66% -40.79% -24.56% T2 Biosystems -379.33% N/A -96.58%

12.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silk Road Medical and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.78%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 169.52%. Given T2 Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and T2 Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 26.10 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -35.26 T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 18.70 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -0.81

Silk Road Medical has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats Silk Road Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida Panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it provides T2Bacteria Panel, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test; and T2Resistance Panel for the early and sensitive detection of carbapenemase-resistance markers. Further, it develops T2Cauris Panel, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; and T2Lyme Panel for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.