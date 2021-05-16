Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

