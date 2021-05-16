Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $707.38 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00078528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00075096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00329653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012631 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041452 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,261,516,113 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

