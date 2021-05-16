Hedget Price Up 7.5% This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Hedget has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.00 or 0.00018260 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $15.76 million and approximately $639,202.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00089401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $553.36 or 0.01123151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00064695 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

