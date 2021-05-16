Hegic Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $74.88 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.18 or 0.01090463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00063132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00114964 BTC.

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 508,591,246 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.