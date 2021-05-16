HEIDI (HDI) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One HEIDI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEIDI has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $1,550.29 and approximately $375.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 131.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

