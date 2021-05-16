HEIDI Hits Market Capitalization of $738.22 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $738.22 and approximately $173.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 64.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.