Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,348 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Helen of Troy worth $90,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $163.39 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

