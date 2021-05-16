Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.67% of Helen of Troy worth $144,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

HELE stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $163.39 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

