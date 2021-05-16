Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

