Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00013084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.04 or 0.01069306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00113286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00062407 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

